World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed on May 8th each year. It serves as a global platform to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, empathise with those affected by the disease, and advocate for improved prevention, early detection, and treatment efforts. This day holds significance in highlighting the challenges faced by individuals living with ovarian cancer and the importance of addressing this often-overlooked form of cancer.

History

World Ovarian Cancer Day was first established in 2013 by a coalition of ovarian cancer advocacy organisations from around the world. Since then, it has grown into an international movement that brings together patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers to advocate for greater awareness, support, and resources for ovarian cancer.

Significance

Ovarian cancer is often referred to as the "silent killer" because it typically presents with vague symptoms that can easily be mistaken for other less serious conditions. As a result, ovarian cancer is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited and survival rates are lower. World Ovarian Cancer Day plays an important role in raising awareness about the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, promoting early detection through screening and genetic testing, and advocating for better access to quality care and treatment options for individuals affected by the disease.

Ovarian cancer is called silent killer | Image: Pexels

Theme

The main theme for World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024 is “no woman left behind”.

Factors that Increase the risk of ovarian cancer

Several factors may increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer, including:

Ovarian cancer is more common in older women, with the risk increasing significantly after menopause.

People with a family history of ovarian cancer or certain genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, have a higher risk of developing the disease.

Women who have had breast, colorectal, or endometrial cancer may have an increased risk of ovarian cancer.

Factors such as never having been pregnant, early onset of menstruation, late onset of menopause, and infertility may increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

Long-term use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may slightly increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

Being overweight or obese may increase the risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Women with a history of endometriosis may have an increased risk of ovarian cancer.