Advertisement

Skin growths known as warts are caused by certain strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). There are various types, including flat, common, and plantar warts. Although warts might be difficult to remove, there are numerous treatment methods available both medical and natural. Though usually benign, warts can irritate and occasionally even discomfort. Here’s how you can get rid of them.

Home remedies

Salicylic acid: The over-the-counter medication salicylic acid can be used as a home remedy for warts. Even if you continue treatment, it may take many weeks to see positive benefits. After the wart disappears, treatment should be continued for one or two more weeks to assist avoid recurrence.

Duct tape: Low-tech, low-risk methodology. You can apply duct tape every night for approximately a month, or until the wart disappears. As an alternative, leave the duct tape in place for five to seven days before taking it off. The cycle might need to be repeated.

Apple cider vinegar: It is believed to function similarly to salicylic acid, a popular wart remedy that gradually removes the wart by peeling away contaminated skin.

Advertisement

Garlic: Garlic's main ingredient, allicin, has antibacterial benefits and is frequently researched for its immune-stimulating and antiviral qualities. One clove of garlic should be crushed and used with water to treat warts. After applying, wrap the wart with a bandage. For three to four weeks, repeat every day. Garlic juice or rubbing a clove on the wart are some other options.

In-office treatments

Freezing (cryotherapy): The way freezing works is that it forms a blister around and under your wart. After a week or so, the dead tissue sloughs off. Your immune system may be boosted by this technique to combat viral warts. You'll likely need repeat treatments at a doctor’s office.

Advertisement

Minor surgery: Your physician can remove the uncomfortable tissue with a minor surgery. However, it could leave a scar on the treated part of your body.

L

Advertisement

aser treatment: Tiny blood arteries are burned (cauterized) using pulsed dye laser therapy. The wart finally falls off when the infectious tissue dies. There is little proof that this approach works, and it can be painful.