YouTube Updates Its Features For Registered Healthcare Professionals To Reach Wider Audiences

Google-owned YouTube announced new features to help Indian viewers find high-quality health information from healthcare professionals, on Tuesday.

In a YouTube blog post, Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Head of YouTube Health, explains, “We want to continue making it easier for people to find high-quality information to help answer their questions, and we’re putting health professionals at the core of our efforts to connect people with helpful content. Today, we’re announcing new features that will help viewers in India find high-quality health information on YouTube from healthcare professionals.”

(YouTube's Intitave. Image: Screengrab/blog.google)

YouTube's previous two health initiative

This initiative builds on earlier tools such as the ‘Health Source Information Panels’ and ‘Health Content Shelves,’ which were introduced a few years ago to make health information more accessible and reliable.

According to the blog, these features have been utilized by accredited health organizations like AIIMS, NIMHANS, Apollo Hospitals, and Max Healthcare, among others.

(YouTube's Intitave. Image: Screengrab/blog.google)

YouTube's latest update

Highlighting the new updates, Dr. Graham added, “Now, we’re building on that work by opening up applications for registered doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, and health information providers to make their channels eligible for our health product features. This will allow us to expand to include high quality information from a wider group of healthcare channels.”