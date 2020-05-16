Andhra To Strengthen Primary Healthcare, Set Up 10,000 YSR Health Clinics At Village Level

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday informed that his government is mulling to invest Rs 16,203 crore to revamp government hospitals and medical colleges across the State and set up a total of 10,000 YSR Health clinics in villages.

After conducting a review meeting under 'Nadu-Nedu' initiative on Hospitals the Chief Minister instructed his officials to expedite the proposals to establish 10,000 YSR Health Clinics (sub-centres) at every village secretariat.

"In order to strengthen public healthcare and Health Infrastructure, the state government is contemplating to invest Rs 16,203 crore for revamping government hospitals and medical colleges across the state, while 10,000 YSR Clinics will be set up soon at the village level," a statement from the chief minister's office read.

In a bid to contain the Coronavirus spread in the state and to provide better medical facilities, the Chief Minister also sought details on the development of village clinics, primary healthcare centres, community health centres, area hospitals and district-level hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme. He also instructed his officials to identify suitable lands for the upcoming clinics before June 15.

"To control the spread of COVID-19 and to provide better medical facilities round the clock at the village level, the existing sub-centres are going to be revamped as YSR Health Clinics. Apart from the existing 1,086 sub-centres, additionally, 10,000 more clinics are going to be established with a budget of Rs 2026 crores. In regard to this, the Chief Minister directed the officials to identify suitable lands before June 15 and complete the project by March 2021," the statement further read.

CM discusses about medical colleges

The Chief Minister also discussed the establishment of new medical colleges in the review meeting. The State government laid proposals to start seven super speciality hospitals in Tribal regions and six medical colleges with attached institutions with an estimated budget of Rs 6100 Crore.

Apart from these, 15 more new medical colleges and nursing colleges along with the multi-speciality institutions have been proposed. The Chief Minister asked the officials to set up one nursing college attached to one medical college across the state. He further overviewed the construction plans of the medical colleges presented by the officials and emphasised on quality infrastructure.

The officials further informed that 149 more new PHCs will be added to the existing 1138 across the state with an expenditure of Rs 256.99 crore and 989 PHCs are to be refurbished with RS 413.01 crore. The government has also decided to give a makeover to 52 area hospitals and 169 community health centres under the Nadu-Nedu initiative with a total budget of Rs 1236 Crore.

(With inputs from agency)