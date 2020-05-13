Andhra Pradesh Minister Lambastes TDP Supremo For Criticism Over Land Acquisition Decision

Andhra Pradesh minister for Marketing and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Tuesday slammed TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticizing the state government's decision over the land acquisition of Kakinada mangrove forests for the Housing for Poor scheme. According to the Minister, while the YSRCP government is attempting to give houses to the poor, the TDP is trying to politicise the matter.

The Minister pointed out that previously the Congress and the TDP governments had also had acquired lands for housing schemes at Kakinada mangrove forests. He further questioned that when Chandrababu Naidu had constructed houses through TIDCO, he was not concerned for the mangrove forests, but he is opposing it now.

Govt to constitute aqua authorities

According to the Fisheries Minister, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, the government will be constituting an aqua under which all aqua, fisheries, and marine produce will be brought. He added that although the aqua and fisheries sectors are heavily affected due to the lockdown, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was trying to get a good price for produce.

He further reminded that the exports of aqua and fisheries to other states have come down from 250 lorries to 50 lorries. In order to change the situation, CM Reddy held talks with other chief ministers and is trying to get the markets reopened.

Chandrababu Naidu opposes state govt's decision

TDP Supremo N Chandrababu Naidu earlier on Tuesday criticized and raised an objection over the state government's decision to clear the Mada forest in East Godavari district to provide housing for the needy. According to him, clearing out the Mada Forest would destroy the livelihood of more than 54,000 fishermen and their families living in the region.

During a press statement, he said, "Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's decision to wipe out the Mada Forest will not just bring large scale devastation to Kakinada in the form of storm surges and land erosion, but will also destroy the livelihoods of more than 54,000 fishermen and their families living in the region."

(With ANI Inputs)