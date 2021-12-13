3, Including CRPF Jawan, Killed As Truck Hits Bike In Rajasthan's Ajmer

Three men, including a CRPF jawan, were killed after a truck hit their bike in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday.

The victims were identified as Kuldeep Rawat, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan who had come to Ajmer on vacation, besides two brothers -- Yogendra Rawat and Mukendra Rawat -- they added.

The accident occurred near a government college on the Nasirabad-Beawar road on Sunday night when the victims were returning home in Bhawanikheda village and a truck hit their bike from behind, injuring them grievously, police said.

They were taken to a government hospital, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. The driver of the truck has been detained and further action will be taken after interrogation, Nasirabad Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Meena said.

