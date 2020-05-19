UP: Three Migrants Killed, 12 Injured After Truck Overturns On Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway

In another fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh, three migrant labourers lost their lives while several others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Mahoba on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to the police, three women labourers died and several others were injured after a vehicle carrying 17 people overturned into a roadside ditch after a tyre burst on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, at night. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

"Seventeen people were coming from Delhi and travelling in a DCM vehicle. The vehicle overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway after the tyre of the vehicle burst midway," Mani Lal Patidaar, Superintendent of Police (SP) said. "Three women were killed in the incident. Four have been critically injured while other 5-6 people have suffered minor injuries and have been shifted to a hospital," the he added.

The labourers had come on foot from Delhi and had boarded the truck near Harpalpur along the UP-MP border, the SP said. The deceased were aged between 30 and 38 years. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital. The truck has been seized and investigations are on, the SP added.

(With inputs from ANI)