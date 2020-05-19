Priyanka Vadra Thanks CM Yogi For Allowing 1000 Buses Arranged By Cong To Ferry Migrants

Responding to the letter by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking details of 1000 buses run by Congress party to ferry migrants, Congress General Secretary UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thanked the state government. She has said that the Grand-old party is not playing politics and assured that help has been extended as its duty towards the poor and is a way to fight the deadly pandemic 'positively.' Taking to Twitter, the leader on Tuesday has also added that the Congress party will always be in the forefront to extend a helping hand to those suffering.

.@myogiadityanath जी महामारी के समय इंसान की जिंदगी को बचाना, गरीबों की रक्षा करना, उनकी गरिमा की हिफाजत करना हमारा नैतिक दायित्व और अधिकार है।



कांग्रेस इस कठिन समय में अपनी पूरी क्षमता और सेवाव्रत के साथ अपने कर्तव्यों का पालन कर रही है।



ये बसें हमारी सेवा का विस्तार हैं। 1/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 18, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath agreed to Priyanak Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant workersin order to ferry them to different parts of the state. The UP government sought details of the buses, their numbers and drivers' names.

Priyanka attacks CM Yogi Adityanath over migrants

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier this week reiterated her demand that Uttar Pradesh government should deploy the roadways buses to take the stranded labourers to their native places. She claimed that 20,000 buses of the state are sitting idle and asked the Yogi government to put them into service. Since then she has arranged 1000 buses to take back migrants to different parts of UP but said that her request has not been approved by the state government.

"There is chaos on the roads of the country. The labourers are walking back home from the cities with their children and families on empty stomachs. It seems as if the system has forgotten them. Lakhs of labourers are on the roads braving the summer heat. Accidents are taking place every day," Priyanka said.

Yogi poses four questions to Congress

Slamming the Congress party's pretense at helping migrant labourers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath posed four questions to UP (East) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier on Monday. However, Yogi Adityanath accepted the request made by Vadra. His four questions are:

He asked if Congress had 1000 buses, why were migrants sent via trucks from Rajasthan and Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

He questioned if Congress would take responsibility for Auraiya tragedy as one truck was coming from Punjab and another from Rajasthan

Furthermore, he stated that the government has not been informed details of the people or buses arriving in the 1000 buses arranged by Congress to UP

Informing that most Shramik trains were travelling workers back to UP, he asked Vadra to convince Congress-ruled states to allow more trains to UP.

