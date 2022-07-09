Amarnath Cloudburst: Death Toll Reaches 16, Rescue Ops Continue; Kashmir IGP Takes Stock

The death toll in the aftermath of the cloudburst reached 16 as the search operations continue amid fears there are people who are still trapped under the debris. The officials informed that over 15,000 people were stranded after the yatra was halted temporarily. They were shifted to the lower base camp in Panchtarni. Kashmir IGP took stock of the situation.

The 25 injured people were moved to the nearby hospital after landslides and flash floods triggered by the cloudburst washed away tents and cloud kitchens on the afternoon of July 8.

Rescue operations: Armed Forces in action

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is flying sorties to move the injured to the designated healthcare facilities. Over six people have been airlifted to the Baltal base, although health and first-aid services are also available on-board the choppers. Some of the choppers are also on standby at the Ganderbal.

The Indian Army has been at the forefront of the rescue operation. They have maintained their own establishment, providing all kinds of care. A 70-bed hospital is also operational and the Directorate Of Health is assisting in providing care to the patients. A similar hospital is also in service in Panchtarni.

The officials informed that an infantry battalion led by a colonel along with quick reaction teams, an additional company worth of personnel from Sector RR, and a team from Special Forces reached Holy Cave along with specialized rescue equipment to undertake the rescue operations.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha convenes meeting on Amarnath rescue operations

A high level meeting was chaired by Manoj Sinha to review the rescue operations after the tragedy that ensued the cloudburst. According to the Amarnath Shrine Board Officials, 35 pilgrims were discharged after treatment, while 17 people are still getting treatment. The authorities have also released the details of all the 40 people injured in the tragedy.

CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh said the yatra will resume within a day or two. "Critically injured people were airlifted to Srinagar. Two people who were buried but were alive were rescued. We're taking all precautionary steps. 41 missing as per J&K police out of which some were rescued. Yatra may resume within a day or two," he said.

Image: Republicworld