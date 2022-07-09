Amarnath Cloudburst: J&K L-G Sinha Visits Injured Patients, Urges For Best Treatment

Following the Amarnath cloudburst incident in Jammu and Kashmir, as rescue operations are still underway for evacuating the stranded pilgrims from the site, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday paid a visit to the injured people admitted at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. SKIMS Srinagar is among the hospitals where the injured pilgrims are being taken for treatment after being rescued from the incident site near Amarnath.

L-G Sinha during his visit to the hospital met the patients and enquired about their health. He also spoke to the doctors and urged to extend all possible treatment to the patients.

Visited SKIMS hospital, Srinagar to enquire about health of pilgrims who were injured in yesterday's unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave. Met the doctors treating the injured and impressed for all possible treatment for their speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/2VEPXtp5yD — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 9, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Manoj Sinha also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident. Tweeting about the same, he wrote, "Spoke to Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation."

Rescue operations still underway; death toll climbs to 16

On the other hand, as rescue operations are still underway near the holy shrine of Amarnath, so far, 16 people have been confirmed dead in the cloudburst incident, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal on Saturday.

“The relief and rescue operation is underway. All teams including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and State forces are working in coordination. It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation,” Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Sharma told reporters.

He further also added that so far, 28 injured patients have arrived, out of which some severely injured have been shifted to Srinagar. A total of 8 choppers including Air Force and Army helicopters are in use for the rescue.

Image: Twitter/@OfficeofLGJANDK