Amarnath Yatra: Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Clarification On Pilgrims; 35 Traced, 2 Missing

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued a clarification over the media reports claiming 37 pilgrims from the state are still missing following the Amarnath yatra cloudburst tragedy. A letter issued by Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik stated that out of 37 missing pilgrims, 35 have been traced and are safely returning to the state. However, 2 people are reportedly missing. The Andhra Pradesh government lauded the support and help provided by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

It is pertinent to note that the Andhra government opened a dedicated helpline number 1902 to extend required help to pilgrims from the state. Helplines were also set up in the AP Bhavan in New Delhi for any assistance to pilgrims and their relatives, the release added. Meanwhile, the suspended Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, July 11.

As per the letter, "some media groups reported that 37 members are missing from Andhra Pradesh in Amarnath. I would like to clarify, as per the latest information received-- 2 persons are reportedly missing namely Gunisetty Sudha and Kotha Parvathi belonging to Rajahmundry. We are in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to get more information". "The remaining 35 persons for whom we received calls from their relatives on Andhra Pradesh Helpline numbers, all 35 have been traced and are safely returning to AP. Relief and rescue operations by the local administration in J&K are underway for the missing persons. We highly appreciate the support and help provided by the local administration", the letter stated.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes after Cloudburst Tragedy

After remaining suspended for days due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine, the Amarnath Yatra was resumed by authorities on Monday morning. All the pilgrims gathered at the Baltal Base camp early morning and were highly motivated to recommence their Yatra.

On July 8, a cloudburst struck near the base camp of the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas, in which 16 pilgrims died and around 40 people went missing. After heavy rainfall, water streamed through the campsite and three langars got washed away, as per inputs. The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 PM after which the rescue teams rushed to the spot. The water came from above and sides of the cave following a heavy downpour at the upper reaches.

(Image: Facebook-YS Jagan Mohan Reddy/PTI)