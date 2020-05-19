Amit Shah Speaks To WB CM Mamata Banerjee On Cyclone 'Amphan', Offers All Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring her that all possible assistance will be given to the state to deal with cyclone 'Amphan'. According to MHA sources, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Mamata Banerjee and said that the Centre is committed to helping the state and has already deployed multiple National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the state as well.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority officials to review the Cyclone Amphan situation in various parts of India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the meeting.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi reviewed the preparedness and evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force. On this occasion, the DG, NDRF mentioned that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others were in reserve. He elaborated that 24 other NDRF teams were on standby in different parts of the country. The PM assured all possible support from the Centre and expressed hope that everyone would remain safe.

On Monday, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra revealed that Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal had intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. He added that it was expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm. According to him, the cyclone would cross Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh in the afternoon or evening of May 20 with a wind speed of 155-165 km per hour. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by high-speed winds and tidal waves are expected in the region.

