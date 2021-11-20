Andhra CM Jagan Reddy Surveys Flood-ravaged Districts Aerially; Wants Rescue Ops Expedited

As depression in the Bay of Bengal ravaged certain districts of Andhra Pradesh including Chittoor and Kadapa on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the situation via an aerial survey on Saturday. Reportedly, at least 24 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods, and four people faced tragic death when a house collapsed in Kadiri, Anantapur.

The devasting floods that hit Andhra Pradesh have left several people unaccounted for and rescue ops are underway to identify the whereabouts of missing people. In order to compensate for the lives lost, the AP government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Chittoor and Kadapa districts. pic.twitter.com/gu5vdVYfM5 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had previously held a meeting with Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan and reviewed the flood situation. He further directed the collector to monitor the water levels and take appropriate measures to control the situation, a CMO release informed.

CM Reddy wants rescue ops to be expedited

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accompanied by AP Home Minister M Sucharitra and Peddireddy Ramachandra took part in the aerial survey. The CM was elucidated by the concerned officials on the losses in form of both property and life. While at the survey, CM reddy instructed the officials to speed up the rescue ops in the concerned districts while ensuring that necessary aid is provided to the ones in dire need.

IAF to the rescue; recovers 10 stranded in Chitravathi river, Andhra Pradesh

Amidst extreme weather conditions, an Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 10 people from the Chitravati river in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. This step was only possible after CM Reddy's active coordination with the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, who immediately contacted the DGP, and Raptadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy to take stock of the rescue ops.

Notably, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had primarily got in touch with the Indian Navy but due to some unavoidable circumstances, the IAF Mi-17-IV helicopter was appointed for the rescue operation. Reportedly, all lives had been saved in due course.

#HADROps#AndhraFlood



Today, @IAF_MCC Mi-17 heptr evacuated ten people stuck in the rising waters of Chitravati river in Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh, in difficult weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/CEsG9EOekC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 19, 2021

