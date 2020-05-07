Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Go To Visakhapatnam As Casualty Fears Rise

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Thursday in order to asses the on-ground situation after a gas leak from a chemical plant left at least eight people dead and several dozens hospitalized. CM Reddy will be meeting the victims as well.

READ: Gas Leak At Vizag Industrial Plant; Evacuation Underway Amid Casualties: LIVE Updates

CM Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam

విశాఖలో ఆర్‌ ఆర్‌ వెంకటాపురం వద్ద పరిశ్రమలో గ్యాస్‌ లీకైన ఘటనపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి ఆరా. తక్షణమే తగు సహాయ కార్యక్రమాలు చేపట్టాలని సీఎం ఆదేశం. బాధిత ప్రాంతాల్లో తగిన చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని జిల్లా కలెక్టర్‌కు ఆదేశం. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) May 7, 2020

The gas leak reportedly took place early in the morning and around 2,000 Mt tonnes of Styrene gas has leaked from the plant.

CM Reddy has also directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people.

PTI reported District Collector V Vinay Chand stating that some individuals were in a critical condition and that around 70 people had been admitted to King George Hospital for treatment.

CORE & VULNERABLE AREAS MAP OF PVC GAS LEAKAGE. REQUESTING CITIZENS TO USE WET MASKS OR WET CLOTH TO COVER YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH. pic.twitter.com/7u9U5zDBLN — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) May 7, 2020

READ: Karnataka CM Has Assured To Help Stranded Andhra Fishermen, Says TDP's Chandrababu Naidu

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot.

MoS Home's statement:

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

Chandrababu Naidu's statement:

Shocked to learn about the death of 3 people & hundreds being affected by a gas leak from a plant near #Visakhapatnam. @jaitdp leaders and cadre must be readily available to help people in distress. I urge everyone to take necessary precautions as advised by the officials. — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 7, 2020

READ: Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Urges Ram Vilas Paswan To Hike NAFED's Onion Procurement Limit

READ: WHO Cautions Countries On Easing COVID Lockdown Restrictions, Lists Series Of Measures