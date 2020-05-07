Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Go To Visakhapatnam As Casualty Fears Rise

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Vizag in order to asses the on-ground situation after a gas leak from a chemical plant left at least 8 people dead

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Thursday in order to asses the on-ground situation after a gas leak from a chemical plant left at least eight people dead and several dozens hospitalized. CM Reddy will be meeting the victims as well.

CM Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam

The gas leak reportedly took place early in the morning and around 2,000 Mt tonnes of Styrene gas has leaked from the plant. 

CM Reddy has also directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people.

PTI reported District Collector V Vinay Chand stating that some individuals were in a critical condition and that around 70 people had been admitted to King George Hospital for treatment. 

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot.

MoS Home's statement:

Chandrababu Naidu's statement:

