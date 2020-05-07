Karnataka CM Has Assured To Help Stranded Andhra Fishermen, Says TDP's Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured immediate help in rescuing nearly 300 Andhra fishermen who are stranded on the coast of Malpe village in Udupi district.

"Karnataka CM has responded very positively and assured to offer the stranded fishermen immediate help. The fishermen hail from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Yediyurappa has also said that their team was also contacting Andhra Pradesh authorities to safely bring them back to their home state," Naidu said in a statement on Twitter.

In another letter to Yediyurappa, the TDP Chief appreciated the tremendous efforts of the Karnataka Government in fighting COVID-19 and expressed his solidarity with the people in this unprecedented time.

Distressed migrant fishermen

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that many Telugu people that have migrated to other states for work were facing various problems due to the COVID-induced lockdown.

"In this backdrop, I would like to bring to your notice that around 300 fishing folk from Srikakulam District are stranded in Malpe Village, Udupi District, Karnataka. Their families, relatives and well-wishers are deeply worried for their safety and well being," he said.

On behalf of the families of distressed migrant workers, the TDP chief appealed to the Karnataka CM for sending them fishermen back to their native state, and provide them with basic amenities such as shelter, food, water, medical aid, and other essential commodities, until the end of COVID-19 lockdown.

BS Yediyurappa has appealed to migrant workers in Karnataka to stay back and co-operate with his Government in resuming economic activities once the Centre issues further directions. "It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union Government," Yediyurappa said in a release issued by the CMO.

(With inputs from ANI)