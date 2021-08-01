Art Of Living, IAHV Provide Food, Relief Materials To Flood-hit Regions Of Maharashtra

The Art of Living and IAHV volunteers, along with their partners like BNY Mellon have been working on a war footing to provide relief in the form of food, clothes, dry ration kits and other essentials in the flood-ravaged regions of Maharashtra's Kokan belt, to benefit over 5500 families in more than 32 villages.

The help provided so far includes the distribution of 24,500 liters of water, 47,505 kgs of grains and more than 18,493 packets of ready-to-eat meals.

5000 theplas for 500 families, 500 boxes of candles, matchboxes and biscuits

100 packets of food grains and daily essentials for 100 families distributed in different villages in Mahad Tehsil, Raigad District in Maharashtra. The essential items include clothes for whole family, utensils kit, sanitary pads, biscuits, bed sheet, blanket, towel, Theplas and Puris.

1500 biscuit packets, 800 mineral water bottles, 50 Kg Ojasvita for the children of affected families that were handed over to Municipal Commissioner, Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

125 dry ration kits funded by BNY Mellon dispatched to Mahabaleshwar Tehsil in Satara District, Maharashtra for further distribution in four affected villages.

1000 Essential Kits including food packets, ration kits, biscuits and mineral water dispatched from Borivali, Mulund, Andheri, Ulhasnagar, Mumbai for further distribution in different villages in Mahad and Chiplun, some of the worst-affected areas in Maharashtra.

125 dry ration kits funded by BNY Mellon to be distributed in Bhilar village, Mahabaleshwar tehsil of Satara District.

More than 100 volunteers of The Art of Living and IAHV are working for making food packets, ration kits and essential material kits in Borivali, Mumbai. The kits include dal, rice, tea powder, toothpaste, toothbrush, sugar, salt, wheat flour, soap to last for 15 day for a family of four.