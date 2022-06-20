Assam Floods: CM Himanta Sarma Chairs Review Meeting As Rains Continue To Wreak Havoc

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting on the ongoing flood situation in the state on Monday. He discussed the flood situation and disaster management preparedness with deputy commissioners and other civil servants. Seven out of thirty-five districts in Assam have been flooded and for the fourth consecutive day the Indian Army is carrying out relentless rescue operations.

Ahead of the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "In wake of ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, will connect with my Cabinet colleagues, DCs and Civil SDOs on June 20, 9.30 am onwards from my office via VC."

#AssamFloods



In wake of ongoing situation of floods & to review preparedness, will connect with my cabinet colleagues, DCs & Civil SDOs on June 20, 9.30 am onwards from my office via VC



Watch LIVE👇

✔https://t.co/gc7FLRBPdU

✔ https://t.co/4769QYLSsp

✔https://t.co/tlYv8bmues — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 19, 2022

According to the official statement, 14 composite columns have been able to rescue approximately 4,500 stranded locals which included critical patients, elderly, women and children. The Army has also set up relief camps for the rescued and is ensuring timely support.

The Indian Army - Silver lining amid deluge

Even as the floods are leaving many devastated, a heartwarming story has come to light.

Captain Rupam Das who hails from Pathshala, Bajali district became an example of service before self. Despite his house and family members being stuck, the committed Indian Army Officer who is part of the Indian Army Column for flood rescue efforts in Sathikuchi hamlet in Nalabari District saved hundreds of lives.

In other instances, in Palepara village, a lady who is a cancer patient was rescued after three days of being stranded. Three elderly people over the age of 90 were also rescued. This shows the rescue team’s commitment to humanity, people and the country.

Approximately 31 lakh people in 32 districts - Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Sivasagar, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri - have been affected.

Following the incessant rainfall in the states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh along with the neighbouring country of Bhutan, water levels of rivers have risen to a degree above the danger level. The waters of the rivers Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kopili, Jia-Bharali, and Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level.

(With inputs from ANI)