Assam Floods: Over 56 Lakh People Affected, 4-day-old Rhino Calf Rescued In Kaziranga

As Assam floods continue to wreak havoc, the state department on Sunday revealed that the deluge situation had affected over 56 lakh people in the state. According to the state's latest report, over 56,71,018 people across 30 districts and 129 revenue circles had been hit by the floods, of which a large number of the areas were still underwater. The flood report also revealed that a total of 109 people had died in flood-related incidents and 26 people were killed in landslides taking the death toll to 135.

Goalpara continues to be the worst-hit district with over 4.45 lakh people being affected by the flood. While 3.07 lakh and 2.7 lakh people have been submerged in Barpeta and Morigaon districts respectively, the ASDMA report stated.

Read: Assam Floods: Two Rhinos Spotted In Residential Area As Forests Remain Flooded

4-day-old rhino calf rescued

On the other hand, the Brahmaputra floodplains, including Kaziranga, remain submerged. A total of 137 animals have lost their lives at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve owing to the floods. Meanwhile, the National Highway-37 has been opened for small vehicles.

In a piece of positive news, a baby rhino was rescued earlier today amid the floodwaters at the Kaziranga National Park. "A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother," said Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

Read: Assam CM Visits Flood-hit Areas To Distribute Relief Material; 50 Lakh Affected

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the areas around the Jiadhal river in the Dhemaji district which have been particularly hard-hit during the floods in the state. The CM assures the locals in the region as well as distributed relief packets amongst the people. The district administrations are operating 621 relief camps and distribution centres in 16 districts, which has given shelter to 42,275 flood victims.

Read: Assam Allows Inter-district Travel On 2 Days Of Week; Night Curfew, Weekend Shutdown To Continue

Read: Assam Mulls To Reopen Schools, Colleges From September 1; Final Decision Lies With Centre

(With Agency Inputs)