Assam CM Visits Flood-hit Areas To Distribute Relief Material; 50 Lakh Affected

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the areas around the Jiadhal river in the Dhemaji district which have been particularly hard-hit during the floods in the state. Visiting Bhujgaon, one of the areas located in the Dhemaji, Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with the locals and distributed relief materials. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, along with MPs Naba Kumar Doley, Pradan Baruah and Ranoj Pegu.

The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods.



Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues @keshab_mahanta @doley_naba, MP @PradanBaruah & MLA Ranoj Pegu. pic.twitter.com/rUy1FxTPyh — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 29, 2020

Assam floods

Assam has been witnessing one of the worst floods in the state which have affected more than 50 lakh people across 22 districts, some of which are completely inundated under floodwater. A total of 56,71,029 people have been affected from 5,305 villages, according to the flood report. These include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, West KarbiAnglong and, Karbi Anglong.

According to the report by the Assam government, the river Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur); Goalpara (Goalpara), Dhubri (Dhubri); Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon).

The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 130 as water slowly begins to recede in some areas. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at 8 locations in the state namely Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Cachar. SDRF has also been positioned in 40 different locations in Assam.

