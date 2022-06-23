Assam Floods: Rahul Asks Party Workers To Assist In Rescue, Rehabilitation Operations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Assam and urged party workers to continue extending assistance in rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday as 12 more people were killed and 55 lakh people affected across 32 districts with the rising Brahmaputra and Barak rivers inundating new areas.

"My thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Assam facing unprecedented floods. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said on Twitter. "I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending assistance to rescue & rehabilitation operations," the former Congress chief said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed concern over floods affecting the lives of lakhs of people in Assam and prayed for the safety of the people there.

"There is an appeal to all the workers of the Indian National Congress to stand with the sisters and brothers of Assam in this difficult time and provide all possible help in the relief work," she said in a tweet in Hindi.