Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K's Kupwara District, One Jawan Killed

The Indian Army post in Tangdhar region of North Kashmir's Kupwara area was hit by an avalanche late on Tuesday, November 17 at around 3 am. An Indian Army jawan was killed and two others were left injured when the avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area. The injured Indian Army jawans were rushed to the nearest hospital in J&K's Kupwara district for treatment.

Following a joint rescue operation with J&K police and local residents of the area, the Indian Army retrieved the body of the martyred jawan. The jawan killed in the Tangdhar avalanche was identified as 25-year-old Nikhil Sharma from Udhampur. More details about the incident are awaited.

Avalanche Warning in Kashmir

Earlier on Monday, November 16, an avalanche warning was issued by the authorities in four districts of Kashmir namely - Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal. The warning was issued as several high reach areas of Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall which began on Saturday and continued till Monday morning. As per local media reports, a medium danger warning notification was put out in the Kupwara and Bandipora districts while a low danger warning was issued in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts.

On the other hand, following rainfall, the temperature in Delhi, Harayana and Punjab also dipped as the high reach areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were covered with a thick sheet of snow.

(With input from Agencies)