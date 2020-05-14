'Ensure Free Ration Reaches Poor, Focus On Health & Woes Of Migrants': WB Guv To CM Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that free rations reach the poor in "right quantity and quality through government channels".

"For coming months also delivery will be in order. NAFED will deliver moong dal this month. For June, state to inform NAFED on the choice of the pulse. All Mamata Banerjee to ensure free ration reaches poor in right quantity and quality through govt channel only," Dhankhar tweeted.

Under Pradhan Manrti Garib Kalyan Yojna FREE RATION - 5 Kg Rice per person and 1 Kg Daal per family per month.



Monitoring situation so that poor get FREE RATION



So far FCI delivered @MamataOfficial 570277.340 MT Rice and NAFED has delivered PULSES 14529 MT (1/2) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 13, 2020

Last week, Dhankhar had stated that all concerned officials in the state government should ensure that needy get free ration from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY). "There should be no corruption, diversion or political interference. Benefit should reach the poor and not the coffers of the black marketers," he had said.

'Focus on HEALTH/PDS & woes of migrants'

Governor Dhankar on Thursday in a tweet hailed the Rs 20 lakh package stimulus to tackle COVID-19 announced by Prime Minister by calling it a "farsighted game-changer package" He slammed CM Mamata for criticizing the package and said he laments her "negative stance" which will do no good to West Bengal.

Farsighted game changer package @PMOIndia.



Big boost to economy and small sector.



At end of Covid-19 tunnel there will be floodlight of hope.



Lament -ve stance @MamataOfficial -no good to WB.



Disable scheming #TroikaMAP -Focus on HEALTH/PDS and woes of migrants. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 14, 2020

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Union government, claiming the special economic package announced by it has nothing of help to states and is "a big zero". Banerjee alleged that the central government was "misleading the people" during the COVID-19 crisis and was planning to "financially lockout" states.

"The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation," she said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

