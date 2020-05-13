Maharashtra Witnesses Single-highest One-day Rise In COVID-19 Cases; Total Tally At 25,922

Maharashtra witnessed its single-highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 1,495 new novel coronavirus cases were reported. This propelled the State's COVID-19 tally to 25,922. With 422 COVID-19 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recovered surged to 5,547. Meanwhile, 54 casualties- 40 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, two each from Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, and one each from Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri were reported on Wednesday. 36 of the deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc. So far, 975 persons in Maharashtra have died due to COVID-19.

A total of 2,30,857 laboratory samples have been tested. There are 1,439 active containment zones in the state currently. Surveillance of 57.65 lakh population has been undertaken by 13,803 surveillance squads. While 2,98,213 individuals are under home quarantine, 14,627 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

1495 new #COVID19 cases & 54 deaths reported in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 25,922 & deaths to 975. 5,547 patients have been recovered/discharged in the state so far. 15747 cases & 596 deaths have been reported in Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/eLncYMTSIc — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

Home delivery of liquor permitted in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government in a major move allowed the home delivery of Indian-made foreign liquor- spirits, beer, mild liquors, and wines. Even though the liquor shops were permitted to open in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, they were closed down in many cities such as Mumbai after social distancing norms were violated. As per the order dated May 11, the government has stipulated certain conditions such as compulsory usage of masks and hand sanitizers by the persons deployed for the delivery of liquor.

Moreover, the sale and home delivery of liquor shall take place on the specified days and hours. The home delivery will be allowed only if the permit holder places an order for the sale of the concerned liquor. This order is applicable until the lockdown measures are in place in the state. Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray approved Rs.54.75 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to purchase train tickets for the migrants stranded in Maharashtra and to bring back the ones stranded in other states.

