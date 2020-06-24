Bihar: 13 NDRF Teams Deployed In Various Districts To Tackle Flood Situation In Monsoon

A total of 13 teams of the National Disaster Relief Management (NDRF), Patna were deployed in various districts of Bihar on Wednesday to tackle the flood situation during the monsoon this year, Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

On the demand of Bihar State Disaster Management Department, 13 teams of 9th Corps NDRF have been deployed in, Katihar, Araria, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Motihari, Bettiah, Nalanda, Chapra, Patna, and Buxar districts of the state.

"At present, teams have been deployed n Bettiah, Araria, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj and Darbhanga while teams will be deployed in Katihar, Motihari and Gopalganj districts today," Sinha said.

The NDRF teams will soon be sent to other districts as well. All the teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment, cutting tools, communication equipment, medical first responder kits, deep diving sets, inflatable lighting towers. The teams consist of skilled divers, swimmers, and medical staff who can provide help in providing relief to people and to rescue them during flood disaster.

Rescuers to be given PPEs

In view of the pandemic situation, the rescue workers will be given PPEs, face masks, and shields.

"During the flood rescue operation, our teams will strictly follow the protective guidelines and protocols for prevention of coronavirus infection and will also make the general public aware and will encourage them to follow the COVID-19 preventive measures," added Sinha.

All team commanders of NDRF will execute responsibilities during the flood disaster situation with professional efficiency by coordinating with the district administration of Bihar.

