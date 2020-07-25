Bihar Floods Affect 10 Lakh; 1 Lakh Rescued, Community Kitchens & Relief Camps Set Up

As Bihar floods continue to wreak havoc, Bihar Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Saturday revealed that they were approximately 10 lakh people whose lives had been affected during the floods along with 1 lakh who had been safely evacuated.

Pratyaya Amrit stated that special relief shelters and camps had been set up for the evacuees and the state government was running community kitchens to ensure no one went hungry.

"There are 21 relief camps in the state. As many as 271 community kitchens are being operated which are providing food to around 1,20,000 people. Of these 186 are in Darbhanga," revealed Pratyaya Amrit adding that Darbhanga district was the worst affected.

Read: Bihar Floods:close To Five Lakh People Affected

Read: Floods Claim 10 Lives In Bihar, Nearly 1 Million People Affected In 10 Districts

IAF to distribute food packets aerially

The Disaster Management Department also revealed that three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters were going to be used to provide food packets in inaccessible areas. The state has witnessed flooding across 30 blocks spread across 8 main districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Sheohar and Supaul. He added that CM Nitish Kumar was constantly monitoring the situation and that relief operations were being carried out.

"Water Resources Department Minister Sanjay Jha, Water Resources Department Secretary and I went on an aerial review of the flood-affected areas Pakaha, Devapur, and Sangrampur. Our SOPs are clear and the Chief Minister is reviewing the situation constantly. We are taking necessary precautions due to COVID-19. While rescuing, we are giving priority to women, children, and elderly people. There are many challenges but we are well prepared," he said.

Read: Assam And Bihar Grapple With Floods Amid COVID; 28 Lakh People Affected

Read: RJD's Manoj Jha Writes To PM Modi On Bihar Floods, Says State Struggling Amid COVID Crisis

(With ANI Inputs)