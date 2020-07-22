Assam And Bihar Grapple With Floods Amid COVID; 28 Lakh People Affected

While the nation grapples with the Coronavirus pandemic, two states in the country have been reeling under the effects of devastating floods which have affected the lives of over 28 lakh people in the country. Assam and Bihar have been witnessing annual floods that hit the states every year leaving not only hundreds displaced but also causing widespread destruction.

Assam floods: 25 lakh impacted

In Assam, incessant rainfall has worsened the situation in the state which has observed flooding in several villages across the 25 districts of the state some of which are completely inundated under floodwater. The death toll due to flood-related accidents has risen to 113 while nearly 25 lakhs people have been affected so far in Assam.

In particular, districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar have been hard-hit in Assam. Goalpara is the worst hit with over 4.59 lakh people suffering, followed by Barpeta with more than 3.37 lakh people and Morigaon with around 3.35 lakh people. The Assam government has evacuated more than 44,000 people who have been sheltered in relief camps.

Bihar floods: 3 lakh impacted

A little down the map, Bihar has also been reeling under the effects of the flood which have affected the lives of 3 lakh in the state. The state has witnessed flooding across 30 blocks spread across 8 main districts including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Sheohar and Supaul. About 210 panchayats of these districts are reeling under the impact of the flood with all major rivers flowing dangerously above the safety mark. The death toll due to floods has gone up to 88 in Bihar, as of latest reports. Over 25 thousand people have been shifted to safer places so far and 6 teams of NDRF have been deployed for relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas.

District administrations of Bihar and Assam have been faced with a dual challenge-- to not only rescue people amid the floods but to also ensure their safety across relief camps and adhering to norms pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic. This too shall pass.

