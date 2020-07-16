Bihar: Opposition Targets CM Nitish Kumar Over Collapse Of Bridge Inaugurated A Month Ago

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing the heat of the opposition for the collapse of the Sattarghat bridge on Gandak River in Gopalganj district. The bridge was inaugurated by him on June 16 this year. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha stepped up the attack on the chief minister for the collapse of the bridge which he inaugurated just 29 days ago.

"The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj built at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish Ji on June 16. Today, 29 days later the bridge collapsed. Beware! If someone terms it corruption by Nitish Ji, Rs 263 crore is for just a glimpse. Even their rats consume alcohol worth this amount," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted in Hindi while attaching a visual of the collapsed bridge.

8 वर्ष में 263.47 करोड़ की लागत से निर्मित गोपालगंज के सत्तर घाट पुल का 16 जून को नीतीश जी ने उद्घाटन किया था आज 29 दिन बाद यह पुल ध्वस्त हो गया।



ख़बरदार!अगर किसी ने इसे नीतीश जी का भ्रष्टाचार कहा तो?263 करोड़ तो सुशासनी मुँह दिखाई है।इतने की तो इनके चूहे शराब पी जाते है pic.twitter.com/cnlqx96VVQ — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 15, 2020

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha slammed the chief minister asking him not to put the blame on poor rodents for the collapse of the bridge.

"The inauguration of the bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 263.47 crore on 16 June and its destruction on 15 July. Now do not accuse poor mice of this charge," Madan Mohan Jha tweeted with the picture of collapse bridge and a cut out of a news piece of the bridge inauguration on June 16.

16 जून को 263.47 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बने पुल का उद्घाटन और 15 जुलाई को उसका सत्यानाश ।



अब इसका आरोप बेचारे चूहों पर मत लगा देना। pic.twitter.com/H8enBRqTvU — Dr. Madan Mohan Jha (@DrMadanMohanJha) July 15, 2020

Tejashwi Yadav and Mohan Jha's mentioned and veiled dig of rats comes as a minister from Nitish Kumar's cabinet had blamed rats for making holes in the embankments weakening the structures and allowing river water breach through them, thus resulting in floods in Bihar in 2017. Also in another incident, the state police had blamed rats for the seized bottles of liquor missing from police station stores in the state.

Due to heavy rains and floods, a part of the Sattarghat road bridge suffered erosion and collapsed on Wednesday leading to traffic congestion. The CM had inaugurated the 1,440-metre long bridge through video conferencing. This bridge connects Gopalganj to East Champaran district. Reports state that the East Champaran district administration has informed the Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam to repair the Sattarghat road bridge.