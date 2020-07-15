'Big Bollywood Names Trying To Cover Up Sushant Singh's Death': Swamy Writes Letter To PM

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

Swamy wrote, "You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput." He added, "Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation."

Sushant (34) was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Subramanian Swamy appoints advocate to see scope of CBI enquiry

