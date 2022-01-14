Bikaner-Guwahati Exp Derailment: Rajasthan Govt Sends 2 Ministers To West Bengal For Coordination

The Rajasthan government decided to send two ministers to West Bengal to coordinate relief measures for the passengers of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train which derailed in the eastern state on Thursday, officials here said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. At least five persons died and over 45 were injured after 12 coaches of the train derailed near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The Bikaner-Guwahati Express originates from Bikaner in Rajasthan. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke to Chief Minister Gehlot to discuss the relief measures, officials in Jaipur said.

They said that on the instructions of Gehlot, Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal will reach Bagdogra airport in West Bengal and coordinate on behalf of the state government.

Both these ministers are from Bikaner. Chief Minister Gehlot also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday night regarding this accident.

"Talked to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav regarding the Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident in Jalpaiguri area (West Bengal). Discussions took place regarding relief and rescue operations at the spot," Gehlot tweeted.

Governor Mishra and Chief Minister Gehlot wished a speedy recovery to the injured. According to Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the coaches derailed between New Domuhani-New Cooch Behar section in West Bengal.

He said the derailment has affected the traffic on the route. Guwahati-Barmer Express (15632), leaving on Thursday, will run on the diverted route via New Cooch Behar - Matha Bhanga and Raninagar Jalpaiguri, he said.

Train number 15910, which left on January 11, Lalgarh Dibrugarh Express will also run on the diverted route via New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, New Mall Junction, Alipurduar and Samuktala Road Junction, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)