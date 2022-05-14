Lambasting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital over the Delhi Mundka fire incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the CM and his government must be charged for the accident.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his Twitter and expressed his grief over the Delhi fire incident and said, "Gut-wrenching sight of Mundka makes us question measures taken by Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain to ensure safety/security in Industrial areas. They ate spending Delhi taxpayers’ money in publicity stunts & Gujarat trip! Public holds you accountable for this Inferno Kejriwal Ji." BJP's Sirsa further added, "27 people lost their life in Mundka Fire and several missing! 24 women alone are reported to be missing in this incident."

BJP leader Sirsa denied calling the fire incident an accident and labelled it a "Cold Blooded Murder", adding further that Delhi CM and his minister, Satyendar Jain, should be charged for this crime. "This is not an accident; it’s a COLD BLOODED murder and Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain should be charged for this crime!" Sirsa said in his tweet.

After a major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the Delhi fire incident and attacked AAP for failing to protect the people of Delhi. The BJP leader alleged that seven fire incidents have been reported in the past three years and yet the AAP-led government in Delhi has not provided the reports on these unfortunate events.

Speaking to Republic TV, Manoj Tiwari said, "I'm deeply hurt to learn about this unfortunate incident. Under the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party, this is the seventh incident reported in the past three years and yet no reports on these have been available to further avoid such events." He further added, "It's a mystery to understand who is behind these fire incidents and why the government is not producing any reports of these events," he added. Taking note of the preliminary information that mentioned that the building did not have fire NOC, the BJP MP stated that these flaws must be considered and further looked into to avoid fire accidents in the future.

Expressing condolences over the death of people in Delhi's fire incident, Manoj Tiwari wrote on Twitter, "Has this become the destiny of Delhiites under the government of Aam Aadmi Party!!!! Today, the news of 26 burning in the fire in Mundka is going to shock the heart once again. Every year such accidents happen in Delhi but @ArvindKejriwal government is not making any difference."

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building in west Delhi on the evening of May 13 claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people were rescued by breaking the windows and using ropes.

