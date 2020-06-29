Assam Floods: Brahmaputra River Flows 20 Cm Above Danger Level In Guwahati

The flood situation continues to worsen in Assam with flood water now rising above the danger level in Guwahati following heavy rainfall in the state. The Brahmaputra river is flowing 20 cm above the danger level and the water is rising by one to two cm per hour, Central Water Commissioner told ANI.

More than nine lakh people have been hit due to the floods in over 2000 villages. Besides, nearly 27,000 people living in 193 relief camps across the state have been affected. The total death toll in Assam has risen to 43, of which 20 people lost their lives in the floods, while 23 people lost their lives in landslides.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the affected districts in the state include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and West Karbi Anglong districts. Out the these, the worst-affected districts are Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Dibrugarh, and Dhemaji.

READ | Assam Flood Worsens; Two More Dead, Nearly 9.3 Lakh People Hit

READ | Guwahati Landslide Kills One; People Asked To Shift

Amit Shah assures help

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and assured him of all help to the state. Taking stock of the flood situation, Shah said that the Modi government is standing firmly with the people of Assam at this time of crisis.

Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 28, 2020

READ | Amid Worsening Flood Situation In Assam & Bihar, Amit Shah Dials CM's & Assures Assistance

READ | Bangladesh Braces For Massive Floods; Brahmaputra Flowing 55 Cm Above Danger Level

(With ANI inputs)