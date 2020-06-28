Amid Worsening Flood Situation In Assam & Bihar, Amit Shah Dials CM's & Assures Assistance

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the flood situation in Assam and assured all possible help. The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday with two more people losing their lives due to the deluge, which has affected over 4.6 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and added that the Modi government at this time of crisis is standing firmly with the people of Assam.

Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 28, 2020

Furthermore, the Home Minister also spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the flood situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre. In Bihar, the water level was seen rising in Mahananda river and a number of people have been affected by the floods in the state.

बिहार में महानंदा नदी के बढ़ते जलस्तर को लेकर मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @nitishkumar जी से बात की और उन्हें बिहार की जनता की सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्र सरकार की ओर से हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन दिया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 28, 2020

Incessant rains affect blowout operation

Meanwhile, it has been raining continuously and various parts of Baghjan gas well site and three roads leading to the spot from Tinsukia were flooded making it difficult to move personnel and equipment, OIL said in a statement. The site of helipad earmarked earlier cannot be used now because of the presence of floodwater on the road and efforts are on to identify a new site to set up a helipad.

The rains also damaged the Doomdooma-Baghjan Bridge due to which all movement on the bridge has been suspended. OIL had contacted the Army for construction of a Bailey bridge but it can be done only after the water level recedes, the company said.

Another bridge over Daisajan near Daisajan Tea Estate on Tiphuk Kordaiguri road is deteriorating too due to the flood. However, environmental Impact Assessment by M/s ERM is continuing with the collection of samples of air, water, soil from different parts of the area since June 4 as a part of a study.

