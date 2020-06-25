Assam: Bridge Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Tinsukia, Affects Bhagjan Blowout Control Op

Incessant rains resulted in a bridge to collapse on Doomdooma-Baghjan road in Tinsukia, Assam earlier on Wednesday, June 24. According to the reports, it caused flood-like situations and affected the Bhagjan well blowout control operation. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia, while speaking to the media, informed that no casualties or injuries were reported so far due to the collapse.

Severe water-logging

On the other hand, there was severe waterlogging in the parts of Dibrugarh after heavy rainfall in the surrounding area. Due to waterlogging, the traffic in the area was badly hit and in some low-lying areas, water entered the houses causing problems to the local residents. The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with the deluge killing one more person and affecting 38,000 people in five districts of the state.

Around 38,000 people have been reportedly affected due to the floods in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh districts, it said. Dhemaji has been the worst-hit with 15,000 affected people, followed by Dibrugarh with 11,000 and Sivasagar with 10,000 people suffering due to the deluge.

(With agency inputs: Image Credits - ANI)

