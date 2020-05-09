Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges PM Modi To Extend Rs 30,000 Crore Financial Package

In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis in the State, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the State for the upcoming three months to mitigate economic crunch caused by the virus outbreak.

Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to release Rs 10, 000 crores immediately out of the total amount to bring the economy of the State back on track. The State has also given relaxations in 'Green Zones' to start economic activities. Baghel also feared that cases may erupt from the safe zone and the resumed economic activities might have to shut down.

"The Central government has divided districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones and has allowed limited economic activities in 'Green Zones.' The difficulty with this is that new cases may emerge from the zones where economic activities have been allowed, and in such a scenario, a particular zone may again be classified as Red Zone," read the letter by Baghel.

The letter by Baghel further read: "And that will entail shutting of resumed economic activities again. It is certain that if economic activities are resumed back after a long period and are closed again, that will lead to a situation of dissatisfaction, displeasure, and uncertainty amid the masses. At present, there are also uncertainties regarding the possible situation with respect to lockdown post-May17".

The Chief Minister said that the State needs immediate financial assistance to put an end to uncertainties and to help the economy get back on track.

"If 30,000 crore for the upcoming three months is not approved, it will lead to an economic crisis in the State, thereby, affecting the operations of normal business. To bring the economy of the State back on track, urgent financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore should be provided out of the above-stated package immediately," it further read.

(With inputs from agency)