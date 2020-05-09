VE Day: Queen Elizabeth II Praises Britain's Response To Coronavirus Crisis

Queen Elizabeth II during her address on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, praised Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pre-recorded broadcast address, she said that the United Kingdom's streets are not empty, but "filled with love and care." The Queen's speech marked the second time the 94-year-old monarch has addressed the country since the outbreak of COVID-19.

During her address, the monarch said, "Today it may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish. Instead, we remember from our homes and from our doorsteps." She further added, "When I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognize and admire."

The Victory in Europe (VE) Day was marked on May 8, 1945, when Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end. This year's VE Day is marked as the 75th anniversary of the victory of Europe.

Boris Johnson pays 2-mins silence

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday observed two-minutes silence for all those people who sacrificed themselves for the cause of freedom in the Second World War. Taking to Twitter, he stated that their gratitude will be eternal.

I observed two minutes silence in remembrance of those who fell for the cause of freedom in the Second World War, which ended in Europe 75 years ago today. Our gratitude to them will be eternal. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/VtvFE0Zpab — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 8, 2020

COVID-19 in the UK

As per the latest reports, there are over 211,364 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom and around 31,241 deaths have been reported to date. Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 6 told the Parliament that the government will likely begin easing the Coronavirus lockdown restrictions from May 11. Speaking in the House of Commons for the first time after contracting COVID-19 in March, Johnson promised to announce the details of the plan on the weekend saying the government will want to “get going” some of the measures on Monday.

