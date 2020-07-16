Assam CM Visits Kaziranga Relief Camp Says 'will Leave No Stone Unturned In Saving Lives'

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited the flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga. While interacting with the people at the relief camp the Chief Minister asserted that his government is leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives of its people and the animals affected during the floods. Earlier, Sonowal had visited a flood relief camp at Teok.

READ | Doctor dies due to COVID in Assam; tally climbs to 19,754, death toll to 48

"Assam Floods has brought new challenges to us in a critical period and we are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives of both people and animals," the chief minister said in a tweet.

This morning, visited & interacted with inhabitants of a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga. #AssamFloods has brought new challenges to us in a critical period & we are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives of both people and animals. pic.twitter.com/TpyohbixJx — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) July 16, 2020

READ | Two medium-intensity quakes hit Assam, Gujarat

Flood situation in Assam

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), seven more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam on Wednesday and nearly 36 lakh people across 26 districts are affected by the deluge. Three people died in Morigaon district, two in Barpeta, while one each in Sonitpur and Golaghat districts, the official bulletin said. So far, 92 people have died in flood-related incidents in the state, it said. While 66 people died in floods, 26 were killed in landslides.

The flood-hit districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong.

The bulletin said Dhubri is the worst-hit district with over 5.51 lakh people affected, followed by Barpeta with nearly 5.30 lakh people and Goalpara with around 4.28 lakh population.

READ | Evening Lottery Sambad Result 15.07.2020 : Assam Lottery Results Today 8 pm

READ | Law Minister says e-filing of cases in Supreme Court has made case filing process easy

(With inputs from Agencies) (Image PTI)