Law Minister Says E-filing Of Cases In Supreme Court Has Made Case Filing Process Easy

Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday asserted that the 'e-filing of cases' in the Supreme Court has made it easy to file cases. He further informed that about 640 advocates have registered for e-filing of cases in the Supreme Court amid the nationwide lockdown period between March 22 to July 8. Praising the online process the Union Minister said "this move is towards digitization of judicial process."

The success story of virtual hearings

Last month the Supreme Court had shared the 'success story' of virtual court proceedings. At the beginning of June as many as 2,893 lawyers appeared in the hearings through video-conferencing, the apex court said in the data release. The apex court has been conducting proceedings through video-conferencing from March 25 as it has suspended the entry of lawyers and other staff into its premises.

The apex court had also decided to explore the feasibility of 'physical appearance' of advocates in real courtroom hearings after strictly following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and resorting to virtual hearings since March 25. Prior to this, the Bar Council of India and few other bar bodies had urged the top court to consider resuming courtroom hearings on various grounds, including that the virtual court system was not working well in favour of many lawyers, who either did not have access to the technology or were not well-versed with it.

COVID- 19 situation in India

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India has a total of 9,68,876 confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 3,31,146 cases are active. 6,12,815 patients have recovered from lethal infection and 24915 have succumbed to the disease.

