UP CM Yogi Takes Note Of Tragic Accident In Auraiya, Seeks Detailed Report From IG Kanpur

Taking note of the tragic incident on Saturday morning, wherein a truck collided with a DCM van in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to ensure that all the injured be provided medical care immediately. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner and IG Kanpur on the cause of the accident informed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi to media.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

Earlier, speaking to media, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he said.

READ | 15 Migrant Workers Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Auraiya, Rescue-op Underway

Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi (2/2) https://t.co/IB31zYNAq4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks Pvt hospitals, nursing homes to restart non-COVID services

Other accidents in the past few days

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

READ | Yogi Adityanath welcomes MSME measures, announces online loan fair worth Rs 2,000 crore