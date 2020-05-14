UP CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Pvt Hospitals, Nursing Homes To Restart Non-COVID Services

Amid the ongoing coronavirus situation in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the doctors of private hospitals and nursing homes in the state to provide non-COVID health services in coordination with the administrations of their respective districts, officials said on Thursday.

The chief minister also instructed the health department to give immediate permission to private hospitals and nursing homes that are following the coronavirus protocol to start operations and all medical activities.

READ | Yogi Adityanath welcomes MSME measures, announces online loan fair worth Rs 2,000 crore

In a video conference with members of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday night, Yogi emphasized that before starting the emergency and other services all medical institutions should provide training to their staff on how to safeguard themselves from the novel virus. He also said there should be the availability of PPT kits, N95 masks, sanitizers and other such essential equipment in private hospitals.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi; advises measures for farmers' welfare, small businesses

The Chief Minister said that all registered hospitals and nursing homes under the Ayushman Bharat policy should be provided PPE kits at subsidised rates and directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Health, to extend the registration of such hospitals for six months. He further directed that private hospitals need to necessarily check community spread and ensure proper screening of those reaching for emergency services and immediately inform the district administration in case of any COVID-19 positive case.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr economic package

The state government is trying to bring the best technology available to fight coronavirus, the chief minister added. As of now, there are 26 coronavirus testing labs functioning in the state and efforts are on to increase this number.

The CM said private hospitals and nursing homes have a major role in providing medical facilities to the people and that they need to implement corona protocol and ensure that the patients suffering from other diseases do not have to suffer, the officials said. Besides, he also instructed that private hospitals be sanitized twice in 24 hours and doctors and other staff be regularly tested.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath welcomes PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh cr economic package

(With inputs from agency)