Concerned Over Losing Jobs, US Visa Holders In India Urge Govt To Resume Foreign Travel

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the suspension of air travel, many NRIs from the US that are stuck in India amid the lockdown have expressed their concern about losing their jobs and US visas. In a petition online on Change.org, called 'Start International Flights in India', the NRIs have expressed concern asking the government to resume air travel especially after US President Donald Trump's announced his decision to reviewing H-1B visas amid other non-immigrant visas on a case-by-case basis.

The current H-1B visa rules require certain professionals, along with their family members, to leave the United States within 60 days of job loss.

"We appreciate all the things that our government is doing and understand the need for a lockdown and suspension of travel services. But by the time the second lockdown ends, it will be over 41 days without the ability to travel for Indians. Because of this people are stranded in foreign countries away from their families and in some cases living in dire conditions in Indian embassy buildings," read the petition on Change.org.

The petition added that the inability of the NRIs to return to their destinations could result in a lot of problems, "including but not limited to loss of employment, financial burden and debt due to loss of income, loss of immigration status, and anxiety." "If the air traffic is not restored soon people's lives will be severely upended and people will have to suffer the consequences of it for years to come," read the petition which has received over 6000 signatures to date.

"While we realize that COVID-19 has put us in an unprecedented situation, we request the government to reinstate international flight traffic in a staggered manner, even with case by case approvals if needed, so that people in dire need to travel can avail this facility," it concluded.

US to consider extension of H-1B visa

The United States on April 15 said that it has taken steps to help address immigration-related challenges as the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For Indians, H-1B for IT professionals, B-1 and B-2 visas for business or travel purposes, and F-1 for students are some prominent non-immigrant visa. A USCIS spokesperson said that an individual needs to apply for visa extension and explain their circumstances under which they require an extension.

H-1B visa holders in the United States had started a petition to the White House to extend the grace period to 180 days from the existing 60 days in the wake of coronavirus crisis. H1-B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

