US To Consider Non-immigrant Visa Extension Including H1-B On Case-by-case Basis

The United States said on April 15 that it has taken steps to help address immigration-related challenges as the direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said that the administration might provide an extension to non-immigrant visa holders on a case-by-case basis.

For Indians, H-1B for IT professionals, B-1 and B-2 visas for business or travel purposes, and F-1 for students are some prominent non-immigrant visa. A USCIS spokesperson said that an individual needs to apply for visa extension and explain their circumstances under which they require an extension.

H-1B visa holders in the United States had started a petition to the White House to extend the grace period to 180 days from existing 60 days in the wake of coronavirus crisis. H1-B visa allows US employers to temporarily employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

“Most H1B workers are from India and can not travel home with children who are U.S Citizens as many nations announced an entry ban, including India,” read the petition.

'Continue to communicate'

The current H-1B visa rules require such professionals, along with their family members, to leave the United States within 60 days of job loss. With strict stay-at-home guidelines and businesses closed, foreign technology professionals working on H-1B visas are fearing massive lay-offs in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"We will continue to communicate any changes we make across multiple platforms to ensure the public is fully informed of the steps USCIS is taking to address the challenges resulting from this national emergency," said the spokesperson.

On April 14, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that they recognise the immigration-related challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They added that the department continues to carefully analyse such issues and to leverage their resources to effectively address these challenges within existing authorities.

“We recognize that nonimmigrants may unexpectedly remain in the United States beyond their authorized period of stay due to COVID-19,” said the department.

(With PTI inputs)