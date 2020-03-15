Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Statement; Reveals Travel Guidelines

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy has given a detailed statement on Coronavirus and instructed the officials to coordinate with various departments to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

No cases have been reported in the state so far, yet the State government has ordered the closure of schools across the state for students studying right from pre-kindergarten to the fifth standard, as a precautionary measure.

The state government has also announced the closure of malls and theatres in taluks of the 16 bordering districts including Kanyakumari, Thenk Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Vellore which are bordering Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to avoid any kind of scare.

A Disaster relief fund of Rs 60 crore has also been released by the Tamil Nadu government for its various departments to combat Coronavirus.

The government has also ordered various departments including the Police, Revenue, Transportation, and Health departments to coordinate and work to tackle the pandemic. Instructions have been given to the district collectors to make sure that all these measures are followed.

TN Government issues travel advisory

Earlier this week, Health Minister Vijayabhaskar asked the people to avoid travelling to Kerala as the number of cases are high in the state. CM Edappadi Palanisamy in his recent statement also asked people to avoid travelling other states affected by Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vijayabhaskar made a surprise inspection at the Trichy government hospital on Sunday to check the maintenance of the isolation wards and whether all the rules are followed as per the instruction of the Union Health Ministry.

Screening in all the international airports is being done and over 1.70 lakh passengers have been screened in last few weeks according to the data released by the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

