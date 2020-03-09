Tamil Nadu Health Ministry On War Footing To Fight Coronavirus, 10 Intl Flights Canceled

Only a 45-year-old man from Tamilnadu has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in the isolation ward at Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy had a review meeting with the health minister and other top officials of the department on Monday and asked to set up such isolation wards in the outskirts of other prime districts like Coimbatore, Trichy, Chennai, and Madurai with all the facilities for easy access.

"Almost 53-57 international flights fly down to Chennai everyday, 8,500 passengers land each day and all are screened by the health dept officials at airport " said health minister Vijayabhaskar.

Tamil Nadu take precautionary measures

Apart from that, 10 lakh masks and 54 thousand sets of protection gears are ready. Medicines and drugs are procured thrice than usual to be on the safe side.

70 samples of the suspected people were sent to tests, out of which one is been found positive and 8 are still pending. However, 1088 people are been monitored by the health department officials as they landed from the countries that are severely affected with Coronavirus. They've been asked to stay home quarantined even if they are found negative

1.22 lakh people who landed from countries like China, Japan, Italy, South Korea, Iran, Muscat, and Oman were screened at the airport in the last few weeks. 10 flights from Chennai to Kuwait and Hong Kong and fro were canceled on Monday.

(Image: PTI)