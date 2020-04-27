COVID-19: Punjab Govt Launches Sanitisation Drive Through Drones

The Punjab Government on Sunday decided to launch a sanitisation drive in Jagatpura villages through drones. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, revealed that the sanitisation of densely populated areas like the slums was of top priority adding that technology could come to the aid of people in this fight against Coronavirus. The sanitization drive was carried out in Green Enclave in Badmajra, Jujhar Nagar, and Balongi in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan.

The Health Minister added that this sanitisation drive would not only help keep the Coronavirus at bay but also protect people against dengue. Drones help spray disinfectant over large, crowded, vulnerable areas while reducing human contact to keep frontline workers safe. This novel disinfection measure is being carried out in many other cities across the country as well.

Balbir Singh Sidhu revealed that the sanitisation drones had a capacity of 10 litres, and could fly at a height of 15 metres, to cover a diameter of 20 ft in one go. In that sense, one drone could disinfect an area of six-acres in ten minutes. The drones have been provided to the Punjab Government by Garuda Aerospace.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old migrant worker died of coronavirus in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 18 in the state. The number of infected patients soared to 313 with four more people testing positive for the infection.

