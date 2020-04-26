'150 Students Stranded In Kota On Their Way Back To Punjab,' Says CM Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced that 150 students stranded in Rajasthan’s Kota due to COVID-19 lockdown are on their way to their home state. The students, travelling in buses arranged by the Punjab government are expected to reach the state by Monday morning, the CM added.

Along with this, another 60 buses will be sent to Jaisalmer, to ferry around 2,700 Punjabis stranded in five relief camps in the city of Rajasthan, Captain Amarinder said.

Kota town in Rajasthan is a coaching hub where medical and engineering aspirants from different parts of the country enroll every year in large numbers.

States ensure the return of students from Kota

With the cooperation of the Rajasthan government, thousands of students stranded in the city have been ferried back to their hometowns. So far, the states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Maharashtra have facilitated the return of their students.

So far, over 2,700 students have arrived in Jhansi from Kota in 108 buses, a senior Uttar Pradesh government official said. 376 students from Jammu and Kashmir would also return to the Union Territory on Monday as all arrangements have been finalised, officials said.

The Assam government has facilitated the return of 391 students in 17 buses against a charge of Rs 7,000 per head. The Government of Maharashtra has also requested the Government of Rajasthan to ensure the safe passage of nearly 2,000 students back to the state.

