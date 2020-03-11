Coronavirus: 2 Test Positive In Mumbai Hospital, CM Thackeray Appeals To Take Precautions

As the Coronavirus continues to spread, the Maharashtra health officials on Wednesday confirmed two positive cases of Coronavirus in Mumbai. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is now ten. Speaking to media in Vidhan Bhavan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “The whole world is terrorised by Coronavirus. It is spreading quickly. Till now, 10 positive cases has been detected in the state of Maharashtra. Yet, no one has to fear about it as no serious symptoms observed in those people”. The Maharashtra Government is now on alert, he added.

READ | What happened in MP is unfortunate, but MVA govt will last for 5 years: Maharashtra HM

The CM further added, “There was a group of people that came from abroad some days ago, we have contacted all of them and all those who came in contact with this group of people. We are vigilant. Eight cases in Pune, all of them are in hospital. Government is on alert and we appeal people not to create a panic situation”.

READ | After Pune, 2 Coronavirus cases in Mumbai confirmed; tally in Maharashtra reaches 10

"Two people tested positive over Coronavirus in Mumbai hospital. I appeal to people to take precautions. We also appeal not to form a crowd or to go to crowded places. The two positive patients came in touch with those who came from abroad. No checking required as of now. Maintain basic hygiene practices. Keep your hands clean. Fold hands and greet. Need to avoid crowd gathering. No need to wear masks, just take precautions if you have cold," CM Thackeray added.

CM on school holidays

“We took meeting along with the leader of the opposition. For now, no decision taken over the school holidays. We are reviewing the situation on every two hours. Also, board exams are going on. As said, we are reviewing the situation, will close down if required. We will take steps for it”, CM said.

No proposal for IPL postponement: CM

As the Indian Premier League is around the corner and the virus has already reached Mumbai, CM informed he did not receive any proposal for postponing the IPL. The government will definitely think about it and take the necessary measures about the same, he said.

READ | Doctors to visit coronavirus-hit Italy, will collect swab samples of stranded Indians

The two who are the first coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, had come in close contact with two Pune residents who had returned from Dubai recently and tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said. A statement by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department, Maharashtra, said an "aggressive contact tracing activity" is in progress on a war footing after two Dubai returnees from Pune were found positive for positive coronavirus two days ago. Till Wednesday, of the 635 travelers, 370 have completed their follow-up of 14 days, it said.

Also, apart from Mumbai, Pune and Thane travelers are also being monitored in Gadchiroli, Nanded, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, Palghar, Jalgaon, Chandrapur and Satara districts.

READ | Coronavirus impact: IndiGo says earnings to be hit on fall in daily bookings