What Happened In MP Is Unfortunate, But MVA Govt Will Last For 5 Years: Maharashtra HM

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Congress Party, Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh said, "what happened in Madhya Pradesh is very unfortunate. Jyotiraditya Scindia was a big Congress leader. It is his personal decision to quit the party."

As former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, speculations rose over the Congress crisis in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy opined that it was "only a matter of time" before 'Hindutva reigned united' in Maharashtra too.

'MVA will complete its tenure'

Responding to Swamy's tweet, Anil Deshmukh, while speaking to Republic over the phone said, "What happened in MP is unfortunate but this will not have any impact in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last for a complete five years. This government is of Shivsena-NCP-Congress, which will last for five years and will fulfill the promises made to the people of Maharashtra."

Earlier, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik had spoken to Republic TV about Scindia's resignation. "The way BJP is playing in the state of Madhya Pradesh proves that BJP cannot stay without power. At any cost the BJP wants to come into power. The way offer has been given to Jyotiraditya Scindia, I think there is some kind of a deal made between two, and that's why he’s defected from the Congress party," Malik had said.

Whereas, Speaking over its impact on Maharashtra’s political fate, Nawab Malik said, “In Maharashtra, we have a good number. The three-party alliance is very much there in the state of Maharashtra and nothing can happen in the state of Maharashtra. Many MLAs that have the background of Congress and NCP want to leave the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) but we have not decided. We have enough numbers and don’t want to play any defection game. We will continue in the state of Maharashtra, which will last for five years. After that person, itself will want this type of government in the state of Maharashtra."

