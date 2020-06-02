Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert In Mumbai & Gujarat; Forecast Here

Quick links:
Indian Coast Guard ships aircraft & shore stations continuously relaying warnings about impending adverse weather to merchant vessels & fishermen: Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
Deployment of NDRF team in Maharashtra in view of impending severe cyclone for necessary preventive actions by state: SN Pradhan, Director General (DG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
The Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hrs intensified into a Deep Depression&lay centered at 0530 hours today over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0°N&longitude 71.2°E about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours & further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours: IMD (India Meteorological Department)
Depression to intensify into a Deep Depression by afternoon&intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 12 hrs.Very likely to cross north Maharashtra&south Gujarat coasts b/w Harihareshwar&Daman tomorrow afternoon: Govt of India
Cyclonic Storm to intesify into Severe Cyclonic Storm in next 12 hrs and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast in afternoon of June 3
A low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Nisarga in the next 48 hours to hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic storm is said to hit north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning. The cyclonic storm will be accompanied by heavy rains with strong winds in places like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Diu-Daman from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Seas will be very rough, added the weather body.
On Monday, this was a low-pressure area is situated along the Karnataka-Goa coast and is said to move northward within the next 60 hours and intensify into Category 1 Cyclone Nisarga. There is a chance of further intensification of the cyclone into Category 2. After that, it is said to recurve northeast and cross Mumbai and Diu between Wednesday and Thursday.
In view of the developing Cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, NDRF teams have been deployed in the State of Maharashtra.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha. As per sources, the Home Minister will also chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharastra and Gujarat.