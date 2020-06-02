Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert In Mumbai & Gujarat; Forecast Here

A low-pressure area developing over the Arabian sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm - Cyclone Nisarga in the next 48 hours to hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic storm is said to hit north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning. The cyclonic storm will be accompanied by heavy rains with strong winds in places like Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Diu-Daman from Tuesday night to Thursday morning. Seas will be very rough, added the weather body.

On Monday, this was a low-pressure area is situated along the Karnataka-Goa coast and is said to move northward within the next 60 hours and intensify into Category 1 Cyclone Nisarga. There is a chance of further intensification of the cyclone into Category 2. After that, it is said to recurve northeast and cross Mumbai and Diu between Wednesday and Thursday.

In view of the developing Cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, NDRF teams have been deployed in the State of Maharashtra.

Home Minister chairs review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha. As per sources, the Home Minister will also chair a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharastra and Gujarat.