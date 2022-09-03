Last Updated:

Dangerous Stunt Goes Wrong In Surat; Man Sets Himself Ablaze During Ganesh Chaturthi

A young man accidentally set himself ablaze while performing a fire breathing stunt at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat's Surat. 

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Surat

Image: Twitter


During an attempt to perform a dangerous stunt, a young man accidentally set himself ablaze at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat's Surat. 

The incident reportedly took place in Surat’s Parvat Patiya area on Wednesday night when the man took part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations being held at the puja pandal. A video of the same has been also shared on Twitter where the man can be seen performing the fire stunt without any precautions. 

As the video proceeds, the man was trying to perform a fire breathing stunt, however, things took a turn for the worse after he attempted to spit out the flammable substance but ended up setting himself on fire. Following this, his body was completely engulfed in the fire. However, with the help of the people present at the pandal, the man was saved. The people in a swift reaction removed the man's shirt immediately, thus preventing him from getting seriously injured in the fire.

READ | Gujarat: Car mows down group of pilgrims killing 6 in Aravalli; PM Modi expresses condolences

Check the video here:

The man who seemed to be in a state of shock stood stunned after a major accident was averted. 

 

 

Image: Twitter/@OurSuratCity

READ | 2 dead, 3 Injured after Ganesh chariot comes in contact with live wire in Tamil Nadu
READ | Goa: Children shun mobile phone games, learn to sing 'ghumat aarti' on Ganesh Chaturthi
READ | Ganesh Chaturthi: Aadhaar-card themed pandal shows Lord Ganesha's address, date of birth
READ | More than 60,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai in a day
First Published:
COMMENT