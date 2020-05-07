Vizag Gas Leak: 'Deeply Anguished,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Offers Prayers For Victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that he is deeply anguished to hear about the gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam. He expressed his condolences to the families who lost their dear once and extended his prayers for the speedy recovery to those who are hospitalised.

My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for well being and speedy recovery for those hospitalised. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 7, 2020

Vizag gas leak

At the time of publishing, 8 people have been killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said. People in Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said two people were killed due to the Styrene gas leak, while some are in a critical condition. Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after treatment, he said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot. Speaking to Republic, the CP, RK Meena, said that the gas leak has been contained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people. He is on his way to Vizag, while PM Modi has chaired a meeting of the NDMA.

